DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
01/21 11:30:59 am
11.4 EUR   +3.17%
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/21/2019 | 11:45am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.01.2019 / 17:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.87736 EUR 12150.01 EUR
10.63122 EUR 5857.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.79605 EUR 18007.81 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48459  21.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
