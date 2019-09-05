Log in
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/05/2019 | 01:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.09.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2YN9Y9

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 1,217,912 subscription rights as part of a rights issue. By contract dated 2 September 2019, these 1,217,912 subscription rights were assigned to the bank accompanying the transaction for the purpose of a private placement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53643  05.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
