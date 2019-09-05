Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/05/2019 | 01:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.09.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:
Rolf
Last name(s):
Elgeti
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN:
DE000A2YN9Y9
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 1,217,912 subscription rights as part of a rights issue.
By contract dated 2 September 2019, these 1,217,912 subscription rights were assigned to the bank accompanying the transaction for the purpose of a private placement.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-04; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
