Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.09.2019 / 07:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900KUCKLL93310775

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2YN9Y9

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 1,217,912 subscription rights as part of a rights issue. By contract dated 2 September 2019, these 1,217,912 subscription rights were assigned to the bank accompanying the transaction for the purpose of a private placement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

