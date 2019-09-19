Log in
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/19/2019 | 08:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2019 / 14:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.75 EUR 6048.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.75 EUR 6048.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53853  19.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 26,4 M
EBIT 2019 54,9 M
Net income 2019 48,8 M
Debt 2019 183 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 7,08x
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales2019 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 17,6x
Capitalization 374 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,10  €
Last Close Price 16,00  €
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maximilian Murawo Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Bergmann Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG46.34%413
PROLOGIS INC45.74%54 012
GOODMAN GROUP30.76%17 390
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION29.07%12 025
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST40.29%6 867
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT INC20.87%6 123
