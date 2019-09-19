|
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/19/2019 | 08:10am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.09.2019 / 14:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Hans-Ulrich
|Last name(s):
|Sutter
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9LL1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|15.75 EUR
|6048.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|15.75 EUR
|6048.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
53853 19.09.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|Sales 2019
|26,4 M
|EBIT 2019
|54,9 M
|Net income 2019
|48,8 M
|Debt 2019
|183 M
|Yield 2019
|1,25%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|7,08x
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,79x
|EV / Sales2019
|21,1x
|EV / Sales2020
|17,6x
|Capitalization
|374 M
|
|Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
15,10 €
|Last Close Price
|
16,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
12,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-5,63%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-23,8%