Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/18/2019 | 05:10am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.11.2019 / 11:07
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s):
Sutter
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A2G9LL1
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
16.25 EUR
37488.75 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
16.25 EUR
37488.75 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-14; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
