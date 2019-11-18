Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2019 / 11:07

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hans-Ulrich Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900KUCKLL93310775

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.25 EUR 37488.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.25 EUR 37488.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

