DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/18/2019 | 05:10am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.11.2019 / 11:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by exercising subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.25 EUR 37488.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.25 EUR 37488.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54967  18.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
