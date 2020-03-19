Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2020 / 10:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900KUCKLL93310775

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.70 EUR 9350.00 EUR 18.50 EUR 7400.00 EUR 18.20 EUR 9100.00 EUR 18.00 EUR 8586.00 EUR 18.0000 EUR 9414.00 EUR 18.0000 EUR 18000.00 EUR 18.0000 EUR 4986.00 EUR 18.0000 EUR 13014.00 EUR 17.5000 EUR 15540.00 EUR 17.8000 EUR 17800.00 EUR 18.0000 EUR 19080.00 EUR 18.0000 EUR 936.00 EUR 17.8000 EUR 8900.00 EUR 18.0000 EUR 5400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.9885 EUR 147506.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

