Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/19/2020 | 05:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.03.2020 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Obotritia Capital KGaA
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9LL1
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|18.70 EUR
|9350.00 EUR
|18.50 EUR
|7400.00 EUR
|18.20 EUR
|9100.00 EUR
|18.00 EUR
|8586.00 EUR
|18.0000 EUR
|9414.00 EUR
|18.0000 EUR
|18000.00 EUR
|18.0000 EUR
|4986.00 EUR
|18.0000 EUR
|13014.00 EUR
|17.5000 EUR
|15540.00 EUR
|17.8000 EUR
|17800.00 EUR
|18.0000 EUR
|19080.00 EUR
|18.0000 EUR
|936.00 EUR
|17.8000 EUR
|8900.00 EUR
|18.0000 EUR
|5400.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.9885 EUR
|147506.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Sales 2020
|40,1 M
|EBIT 2020
|91,0 M
|Net income 2020
|84,2 M
|Debt 2020
|240 M
|Yield 2020
|1,56%
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,08x
|P/E ratio 2021
|7,30x
|EV / Sales2020
|19,1x
|EV / Sales2021
|17,6x
|Capitalization
|525 M
|Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
23,83 €
|Last Close Price
18,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
36,1%
|Spread / Average Target
32,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
27,8%