DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/30/2020 | 12:10pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2020 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 3200.00 EUR
16.10 EUR 7567.00 EUR
16.10 EUR 483.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR
16.0000 EUR 8000.00 EUR
15.6000 EUR 7800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.9250 EUR 31850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58709  30.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
