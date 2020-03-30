Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2020 / 18:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900KUCKLL93310775

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.00 EUR 3200.00 EUR 16.10 EUR 7567.00 EUR 16.10 EUR 483.00 EUR 16.00 EUR 4800.00 EUR 16.0000 EUR 8000.00 EUR 15.6000 EUR 7800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.9250 EUR 31850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

