Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/14/2020 | 06:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2020 / 12:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-industrie-reit.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-industrie-reit.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

14.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

975763  14.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=975763&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
