Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.09.2019 / 14:02
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 19.09.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
23.451.945


19.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

874727  19.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=874727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
