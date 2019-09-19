Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
09/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
19.09.2019 / 14:02
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
19.09.2019
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
23.451.945
