DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.09.2019 / 14:02

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

August-Bebel-Str. 68

14482 Potsdam

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 19.09.2019 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 23.451.945



