DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completed capital increase: 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new share



13.09.2018 / 20:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completed capital increase: 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new share

Rostock, September 13, 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (WKN: A2G9LL, ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1) ("Deutsche Industrie" or "Company") successfully completed the capital increase resolved today. A total of 1,500,004 new shares were sold in a private placement to institutional investors and existing shareholders at a price of EUR 10.00 per new share. The capital increase generated gross issue proceeds of EUR 15 million for the Company. The new shares were placed at a 3.4% discount to the closing price on September 13, 2018.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase to finance its growth plans, in particular to expand its real estate portfolio through further acquisitions.

The transaction was significantly oversubscribed. Alongside with European institutional investors, existing shareholders of Deutsche Industrie also participated in the capital increase, demonstrating their long-term commitment to the Company. Rolf Elgeti, the founder and the CEO of the Company, expresses his gratitude for the high investor interest. "The success of the transaction emphasises the strong trust of investors in the strategy and further portfolio growth potential of Deutsche Industrie".

As a result of the transaction, the Company will increase its share capital by EUR 1,500,004.00 from currently EUR 16,500,052.00 to EUR 18,000,056.00 against cash contributions excluding shareholders' subscription rights. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acted as sole bookrunner for the transaction.

The Company expects the implementation of the capital increase to be entered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Rostock on September 17, 2018. The new shares are dividend-entitled from October 1, 2017 and shall be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange (Börse Berlin) and the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on September 19, 2018.

Contact:

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Mr. René Bergmann

August-Bebel-Str. 68

14482 Potsdam

Tel. +49 331 740 076 535