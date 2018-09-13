Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/13 08:50:40 pm
10.275 EUR   -0.72%
DEUTSCHE INDUST : 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new s..
EQ
DEUTSCHE INDUST : 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new s..
EQ
DEUTSCHE INDUST :
EQ
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completed capital increase: 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new shareDeutsche Industrie REIT-AG:

09/13/2018 | 02:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completed capital increase: 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new shareDeutsche Industrie REIT-AG:

13-Sep-2018 / 20:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completed capital increase: 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new share

Rostock, September 13, 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (WKN: A2G9LL, ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1) ("Deutsche Industrie" or "Company") successfully completed the capital increase resolved today. A total of 1,500,004 new shares were sold in a private placement to institutional investors and existing shareholders at a price of EUR 10.00 per new share.

As a result of the transaction, the Company will increase its share capital by EUR 1,500,004.00 from currently EUR 16,500,052.00 to EUR 18,000,056.00 against cash contributions excluding shareholders' subscription rights. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acted as sole bookrunner for the transaction.

The capital increase generates gross issue proceeds of EUR 15,000,040.00 for the company. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase to finance its growth plans, in particular to expand its real estate portfolio through further acquisitions.

The Company expects the implementation of the capital increase to be entered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Rostock on September 17, 2018. The new shares are dividend-entitled from October 1, 2017 and shall be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange (Börse Berlin) and the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on September 19, 2018.

Contact:

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Herr René Bergmann
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

13-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

723571  13-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=723571&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9,90 M
EBIT 2018 13,2 M
Net income 2018 13,3 M
Debt 2018 55,5 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 12,34
P/E ratio 2019 10,21
EV / Sales 2018 22,9x
EV / Sales 2019 16,8x
Capitalization 171 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG5.93%198
PROLOGIS INC2.98%41 819
GOODMAN GROUP26.25%13 845
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION5.55%10 261
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST2.74%4 404
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.1.49%4 024
