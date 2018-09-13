Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completed capital increase: 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new shareDeutsche Industrie REIT-AG:

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completed capital increase: 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 per new share

Rostock, September 13, 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (WKN: A2G9LL, ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1) ("Deutsche Industrie" or "Company") successfully completed the capital increase resolved today. A total of 1,500,004 new shares were sold in a private placement to institutional investors and existing shareholders at a price of EUR 10.00 per new share.

As a result of the transaction, the Company will increase its share capital by EUR 1,500,004.00 from currently EUR 16,500,052.00 to EUR 18,000,056.00 against cash contributions excluding shareholders' subscription rights. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acted as sole bookrunner for the transaction.

The capital increase generates gross issue proceeds of EUR 15,000,040.00 for the company. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase to finance its growth plans, in particular to expand its real estate portfolio through further acquisitions.

The Company expects the implementation of the capital increase to be entered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Rostock on September 17, 2018. The new shares are dividend-entitled from October 1, 2017 and shall be included in the existing listing on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange (Börse Berlin) and the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on September 19, 2018.

