Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG    JB7   DE000A2G9LL1

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Industrie REIT : Rostock, 16 March 2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquires three commercial properties in Mönchweiler, Osterwieck and Hude and obtains 'central bank eligibility' through the Deutsche Bundesbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Financing
Rostock, 16 March 2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquires three commercial properties in Mönchweiler, Osterwieck and Hude and obtains 'central bank eligibility' through the Deutsche Bundesbank

16.03.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rostock, 16 March 2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquires three commercial properties in Mönchweiler, Osterwieck and Hude and obtains 'central bank eligibility' through the Deutsche Bundesbank

The acquired asset in Mönchweiler (Baden-Wuerttemberg) is a former production plant of a German kitchen manufacturer with a rental area of c. 32,200 sqm. First letting successes are currently being achieved after the former owner recently moved out. The rent level rose to c. 169 k? while the vacancy rate currently sits at approx. 89%. In addition to the recently refurbished buildings and technical facilities, the property also offers the possibility of potentially selling a large sub area of the c. 121,000 sqm property. The property is located near Villingen-Schwenningen, on the economically strong corridor between Zurich and Stuttgart. It has an advantageous connection to the B33. The purchase price amounts to 8,900 k?.

The property in Osterwieck (Saxony-Anhalt) was acquired as part of a sale-and-lease back process and consists of the self-used company headquarters of a digital marketing company. The property provides a rental area of c. 6,800 m² on an approx. 22,000 m² property. The annual rent of 336 k? was agreed upon as part of a sale-and-lease back contract with a term of 10 years plus 2 x 5 years extension option. The purchase price of 2,850 k? results to a gross initial yield of c. 11,8%.

The property in Hude near Oldenburg is a production/logistics estate with a total rental area of c. 16,100 sqm on a c. 20,800 sqm plot of land. The property is located near to the B212, which forms a convenient connection to Bremen and the A1 via the A28 motorway. Part of the rental space was leased back as part of the transaction as a sale-and-lease back with a term of 5 years plus 3 x 3 years option. Together with the already existing lease, this results in thus an annual rent of around 281 k? and a WALT of 2.9 years. The vacancy rate is approx. 14.2%. The purchase price amounts to 2,350 k?, resulting in a gross initial yield of approx. 11.9%.

Eligibility status obtained

Following a creditworthiness analysis by the Deutsche Bundesbank, DIR has for the first time achieved the status of central bank eligibility. This enables institutional loan and bond creditors of DIR to refinance with the Bundesbank. As a result, the cost of debt is expected to continue to fall in future funding and refinancing.

Detailed information on Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG can be found at:
https://deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/


Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

16.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9, DE000A2YNQU1
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T, A2YNQU
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 997685

 
End of News DGAP News Service

997685  16.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=997685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
02:05aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : Rostock, 16 March 2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT AG (I..
EQ
03/06DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Industrie REIT-A..
EQ
02/14DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
02/13DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : publishes quarterly report Q1-2019/2020
EQ
01/20DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
01/08DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : closes financial year 2018/2019 very successful and pu..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : acquired an industrial park close to the Munich airpor..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 40,1 M
EBIT 2020 91,0 M
Net income 2020 84,2 M
Debt 2020 240 M
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 6,52x
P/E ratio 2021 7,82x
EV / Sales2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2021 18,3x
Capitalization 563 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,83  €
Last Close Price 19,30  €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Bergmann CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Dirk Markus Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Achim Betz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG14.88%623
PROLOGIS, INC.-12.70%57 489
GOODMAN GROUP-0.75%15 509
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-8.05%11 743
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-0.69%6 292
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-15.23%5 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group