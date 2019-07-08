Log in
Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquired three additional properties in Dueren, Bad Oeynhausen und Eschenbach

07/08/2019 | 01:20am EDT

07/08/2019 | 01:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquired three additional properties in Dueren, Bad Oeynhausen und Eschenbach

08.07.2019 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquired three additional properties in Dueren, Bad Oeynhausen und Eschenbach

Rostock, 08 July 2019 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquired three commercial properties in Dueren (North Rhine-Westphalia), Bad Oeynhausen (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Eschenbach (Bavaria) for an accumulated purchase price of EUR 19.75 million in separate transactions.

Located in Dueren, the single tenant light industrial asset generates an annualised net cold rent of around kEUR 1,207. The well-established tenant signed a new initial lease contract with a WALT of 15 years. The total rental space amounts to approx. 41.800 sqm, the purchase price had been negotiated to kEUR 13,000.

In Bad Oeynhausen the purchased industrial park generates a net cold rent of approx. kEUR 391 p.a. from a diversified tenant structure with an average lease term of 5 years. The total rental space consists of almost 12,700 sqm and is fully let, the asset was bought for kEUR 3,750.

The single tenant light industrial asset in Eschenbach is let to an internationally operating automotive supplier. The lease contract with a WALT of approx. 9,6 generates an annual net cold rent of around kEUR 260 on approx. 6,800 sqm floor space. The asset was acquired for a brokered purchase price of kEUR 3,000.

The total investment of EUR 19.75 million leads to an initial yield of 10.67 %. Transfer is expected in Q4 2019/2020

Please find more information about Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG on our website:

http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/


Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

08.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 837441

 
End of News DGAP News Service

837441  08.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837441&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
