Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquired three additional properties in Dueren, Bad Oeynhausen und Eschenbach

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquired three additional properties in Dueren, Bad Oeynhausen und Eschenbach



08.07.2019

Rostock, 08 July 2019 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquired three commercial properties in Dueren (North Rhine-Westphalia), Bad Oeynhausen (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Eschenbach (Bavaria) for an accumulated purchase price of EUR 19.75 million in separate transactions.

Located in Dueren, the single tenant light industrial asset generates an annualised net cold rent of around kEUR 1,207. The well-established tenant signed a new initial lease contract with a WALT of 15 years. The total rental space amounts to approx. 41.800 sqm, the purchase price had been negotiated to kEUR 13,000.

In Bad Oeynhausen the purchased industrial park generates a net cold rent of approx. kEUR 391 p.a. from a diversified tenant structure with an average lease term of 5 years. The total rental space consists of almost 12,700 sqm and is fully let, the asset was bought for kEUR 3,750.

The single tenant light industrial asset in Eschenbach is let to an internationally operating automotive supplier. The lease contract with a WALT of approx. 9,6 generates an annual net cold rent of around kEUR 260 on approx. 6,800 sqm floor space. The asset was acquired for a brokered purchase price of kEUR 3,000.

The total investment of EUR 19.75 million leads to an initial yield of 10.67 %. Transfer is expected in Q4 2019/2020

