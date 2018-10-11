Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster



Rostock, 11/10/2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired a portfolio of four commercial properties in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster for a total of EUR 31.2 million. The properties have a lettable area of approx. 62,000 sqm and an annualised rent of around EUR 2.9 million. The transfer of ownership is expected in January 2019.

Regarding the latest transactions Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG owns a portfolio of 33 properties with a total rental space of approx. 697,000 sqm., an annualised rent of approx. EUR 22.0 million and a portfolio value of ca. EUR 222.8 million.

