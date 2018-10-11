Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster



11.10.2018 / 14:19

Rostock, 11/102018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired a portfolio of four commercial properties in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster.

The Light-Industrial portfolio of pharmaceutical manufacturing properties was offered directly and acquired off-market as an asset deal. The sites in Berlin, Regensburg and Wolfratshausen have their own production facilities, while the property in Münster is used as part of a larger complex purely administrative.

Overall, the portfolio has a rental space of approx. 62,000 sqm and an annualised total rental income of approx. EUR 2.9 million. The weighted average remaining term of all leases is 5.6 years. The total investment is EUR 31.2 million, resulting in a net initial yield of 9.3%. In addition to the existing buildings, the deal also includes potential expansion areas. The acquired land area is more than 150,000 sqm. The transfer of ownership is expected in January 2019.

"Thanks to the strong tenants and their connection to the individual properties, coupled with very moderate in-place rents in these popular locations, we expect a high potential for value enhancement for this portfolio, which may also include development opportunities." commented CEO Rolf Elgeti on the new acquisition.

Taking into account the latest transactions, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG currently has a total portfolio of 33 properties with a lettable area of around 697,000 sqm, an annualised total rent of around EUR 22.0 million and a portfolio value of approximately EUR 222.8 million.

