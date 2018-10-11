Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG    JB7   DE000A2G9LL1

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG (JB7)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:25pm CEST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster

11.10.2018 / 14:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster

Rostock, 11/102018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired a portfolio of four commercial properties in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshausen and Münster.

The Light-Industrial portfolio of pharmaceutical manufacturing properties was offered directly and acquired off-market as an asset deal. The sites in Berlin, Regensburg and Wolfratshausen have their own production facilities, while the property in Münster is used as part of a larger complex purely administrative.

Overall, the portfolio has a rental space of approx. 62,000 sqm and an annualised total rental income of approx. EUR 2.9 million. The weighted average remaining term of all leases is 5.6 years. The total investment is EUR 31.2 million, resulting in a net initial yield of 9.3%. In addition to the existing buildings, the deal also includes potential expansion areas. The acquired land area is more than 150,000 sqm. The transfer of ownership is expected in January 2019.

"Thanks to the strong tenants and their connection to the individual properties, coupled with very moderate in-place rents in these popular locations, we expect a high potential for value enhancement for this portfolio, which may also include development opportunities." commented CEO Rolf Elgeti on the new acquisition.

Taking into account the latest transactions, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG currently has a total portfolio of 33 properties with a lettable area of around 697,000 sqm, an annualised total rent of around EUR 22.0 million and a portfolio value of approximately EUR 222.8 million.

Detailed information about the German Industry REIT-AG can be found under:
http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/




Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

11.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of News DGAP News Service

732371  11.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=732371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
02:25pDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshaus..
EQ
02:20pDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : acquires portfolio in Berlin, Regensburg, Wolfratshaus..
EQ
10/04DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
09/28DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : acquires property in Schwerin
EQ
09/21DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
09/20DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
09/13DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG SUCCESSFU : 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10,2 M
EBIT 2018 15,5 M
Net income 2018 15,4 M
Debt 2018 77,0 M
Yield 2018 0,74%
P/E ratio 2018 10,20
P/E ratio 2019 8,79
EV / Sales 2018 25,5x
EV / Sales 2019 16,9x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,1 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG3.88%211
PROLOGIS INC1.63%42 215
GOODMAN GROUP21.62%13 140
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION2.83%10 225
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-1.40%4 001
GLP J-REIT-8.59%3 817
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.