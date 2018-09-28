Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG    JB7   DE000A2G9LL1

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG (JB7)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires property in Schwerin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:15am CEST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires property in Schwerin

28.09.2018 / 11:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires property in Schwerin

Rostock, 28 September 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired an industrial park in Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania).

Schwerin is a regional center and the capital of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as well as the second largest city of this state. The property is directly connected to the federal road 321, which allows an immediate connection to the A24. The location is mainly rented to the state government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as storage area. While the remaining average term of all leases is 3.2 years, the rental space consists of 19,467 sqm and the annualised rental income is kEUR 578. The purchase price of EUR 5.45 million corresponds to a net initial yield of 10.6%.

Considering the latest transactions, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG now has a total portfolio of 30 properties with an area of approx. 643,000 sqm and an annualised total rent of approx. EUR 19.1 million.


Detailed information about the German Industry REIT-AG can be found under:
https://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/


Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

28.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728563  28.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
11:15aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : acquires property in Schwerin
EQ
09/21DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
09/20DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
09/13DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG SUCCESSFU : 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 ..
EQ
09/13DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG SUCCESSFU : 1,500,004 new shares placed at EUR 10.00 ..
EQ
09/13DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG RESOLVES :
EQ
09/11DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : buys in Wildau
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10,2 M
EBIT 2018 15,5 M
Net income 2018 15,4 M
Debt 2018 77,0 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 10,40
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
EV / Sales 2018 25,8x
EV / Sales 2019 17,1x
Capitalization 186 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,1 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG5.42%217
PROLOGIS INC2.29%41 542
GOODMAN GROUP23.52%13 612
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION5.59%9 889
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST2.85%4 409
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-2.19%3 878
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.