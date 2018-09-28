Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires property in Schwerin

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires property in Schwerin



28.09.2018 / 11:08

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires property in Schwerin

Rostock, 28 September 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired an industrial park in Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania).



Schwerin is a regional center and the capital of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as well as the second largest city of this state. The property is directly connected to the federal road 321, which allows an immediate connection to the A24. The location is mainly rented to the state government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as storage area. While the remaining average term of all leases is 3.2 years, the rental space consists of 19,467 sqm and the annualised rental income is kEUR 578. The purchase price of EUR 5.45 million corresponds to a net initial yield of 10.6%.

Considering the latest transactions, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG now has a total portfolio of 30 properties with an area of approx. 643,000 sqm and an annualised total rent of approx. EUR 19.1 million.





