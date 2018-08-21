Log in
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG (JB7)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/21 01:30:00 pm
10.095 EUR   +0.45%
02:35pDEUTSCHE INDUST : acquires property in Simmern
EQ
08/02DEUTSCHE INDUST : acquires property in Wismar
EQ
07/23DEUTSCHE INDUST : buys three properties in Schleiz, Bremen and Schor..
EQ
Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires property in Simmern

08/21/2018 | 02:35pm CEST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires property in Simmern

21.08.2018 / 14:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires property in Simmern

Rostock, 20 August 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired a production property in Simmern (Rheinland-Palatinate). The seller is TEIF Germany Simmern S.a.r.l., which is managed by M7 Real Estate as asset manager. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The mid-sized city Simmern near Koblenz is an important economic centre in the Rhein-Hunsrück county. The property is directly connected to the four-lane federal road Bundestraße 50, which allows for an immediate connection to the A61 close by. The long-standing tenant is a company which specialises in the construction of compressed air systems. The remaining term of the lease is 9 years. The rental space consists of almost 21,800 sqm and the annualised rental income is approx. EUR 1.0 million.


Detailed information about the German Industry REIT-AG can be found under:
http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/




Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

21.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Martin-Niemöller-Str. 23
18147 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716045  21.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11,4 M
EBIT 2018 13,2 M
Net income 2018 9,60 M
Debt 2018 55,5 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 17,71
P/E ratio 2019 12,16
EV / Sales 2018 19,4x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG2.86%191
PROLOGIS INC5.02%35 961
GOODMAN GROUP25.53%14 009
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION6.36%10 339
DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC16.86%6 471
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST2.63%4 399
