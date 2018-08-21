Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires property in Simmern
Rostock, 20 August 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired a production property in Simmern (Rheinland-Palatinate). The seller is TEIF Germany Simmern S.a.r.l., which is managed by M7 Real Estate as asset manager. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The mid-sized city Simmern near Koblenz is an important economic centre in the Rhein-Hunsrück county. The property is directly connected to the four-lane federal road Bundestraße 50, which allows for an immediate connection to the A61 close by. The long-standing tenant is a company which specialises in the construction of compressed air systems. The remaining term of the lease is 9 years. The rental space consists of almost 21,800 sqm and the annualised rental income is approx. EUR 1.0 million.
Detailed information about the German Industry REIT-AG can be found under:
http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/
Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535
