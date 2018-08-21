Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires property in Simmern

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires property in Simmern



21.08.2018 / 14:33

Rostock, 20 August 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has acquired a production property in Simmern (Rheinland-Palatinate). The seller is TEIF Germany Simmern S.a.r.l., which is managed by M7 Real Estate as asset manager. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The mid-sized city Simmern near Koblenz is an important economic centre in the Rhein-Hunsrück county. The property is directly connected to the four-lane federal road Bundestraße 50, which allows for an immediate connection to the A61 close by. The long-standing tenant is a company which specialises in the construction of compressed air systems. The remaining term of the lease is 9 years. The rental space consists of almost 21,800 sqm and the annualised rental income is approx. EUR 1.0 million.



