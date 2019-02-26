Deutsche Industrie REIT : acquires three properties in Essingen, Aalen and Rosengarten

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires three properties in Essingen, Aalen and Rosengarten



26.02.2019 / 07:42

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires three properties in Essingen, Aalen and Rosengarten

Rostock, 25 February 2019 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquired three commercial steel processing and trading properties in Essingen, Aalen and Rosengarten (Baden-Wuerttemberg) for a purchase price of EUR 30.4 million in one transaction.

The property located in Essingen consists of one logistic and two office buildings and generates an annualised net cold rent of around kEUR 1,551. The three-tenant structure has a WALT of approx. 7 years. The total rental space amounts to approx. 32,800 sqm with 0% vacancy.

In Aalen the light industrial complex consists of two buildings interconnected by a shared roof structure and is fully let to two tenants. It generates a net cold rent of approx. kEUR 1,085 p.a. on its almost 9,700 sqm of rental space. The average lease term is over 9 years.

In Rosengarten the single-tenant property is let on a short contract period with 0% vacancy. It generates an annual net cold rent of approx. kEUR 402 on 20,300 sqm.

The total investment of EUR 30.4 million leads to an initial yield of 10.0 %. Transfer is expected at the end of Q2 2019.

In addition, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG is currently conducting further negotiations on the acquisition of properties.

Detailed information about the German Industry REIT-AG can be found under:

https://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/

Contact:Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGMr René BergmannChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. +49 331 740 076 535