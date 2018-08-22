Log in
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG (JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT : closes third quarter with strong growth and very good nine months result 2017/2018.

08/22/2018 | 07:15am CEST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG closes third quarter with strong growth and very good nine months result 2017/2018.

22.08.2018 / 07:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG closes third quarter with strong growth and very good nine months result 2017/2018.

- Rental income of EUR 6.9 million
- FFO amounts to EUR 4.1 million
- Investment properties of EUR 133 million
- Net-LTV of 59.0%
- FFO-Forecast of EUR 5 to 6 million for the FY 2017/2018 confirmed
- Forecast for FFO run rate at EUR 9 to 10 million by the end of the FY 2017/2018
 

Rostock, 22 August 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has completed its first nine months of the financial year 2017/2018 as a listed company very successfully.

Real estate portfolio grown to EUR 187 million

In the first nine month of the 2017/2018 financial year (1 October 2017 - 30 June 2018), the portfolio grew significantly due to acquisitions. Thirteen purchased properties have been transferred. The total real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2018, comprises 19 Light Industrial properties with an annualised total rent of around EUR 13.5 million.

Furthermore, ten properties with an investment volume of EUR 54.2 million have already been acquired. Following the transfer of ownership of these properties, the total portfolio comprises 29 properties, generates an annualised rent of around EUR 18.6 million and has a total value of EUR 187 million.

We have invested over EUR 95 million in this financial year, which is already at the upper end of the planned range of EUR 75 to 100 million.

In addition, we are currently reviewing additional properties and are in promising negotiations, so we expect additional growth.

Positive Net income

The rental income increased to EUR 6.9 million due to the growth in the stock. While the result for the period amounts to EUR 8.7 million, the FFO (Funds From Operations) has reached EUR 4.1 million.

The EPRA NAV (Net Asset Value) as of 30 June 2018 was EUR 3.16 and the Net LTV, stood at 59.0%.

FFO forecast confirmed for the 2017/2018 financial year

Due to the good nine month result and the acquisitions made, we confirm our forecast and expect an FFO between EUR 5 million and EUR 6 million for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The FFO - run rate (annualised FFO without periodic matching effects) is still forecasted at EUR 9 million to EUR 10 million at the end of the 2017/2018 financial year.

Publication 9M 2017/2018

The interim statement for the first nine month of the 2017/2018 financial year, the earnings presentation as well as further information about the Company can be found under

http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

About Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG sustainably invests in German light industrial real estate. Light industrial includes storage, distribution of goods as well as management and production. This asset class consists mostly of medium to large industrial and commercials estates. These properties are usually more complex than pure logistics real estate and have a high local relevance.

The share is listed on the Regulated Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange and on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the beginning of 2018 the Company obtained the REIT status ("real estate investment trust ") and will be therefore exempted from the income-based tax.



Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

22.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Martin-Niemöller-Str. 23
18147 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716083  22.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
