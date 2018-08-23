Log in
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG (JB7)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/23 09:02:24 am
10.275 EUR   +0.24%
Deutsche Industrie REIT : extends Management Board

08/23/2018 | 09:10am CEST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG extends Management Board

23.08.2018 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG extends Management Board
 

Rostock, August 23, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has appointed Mr. René Bergmann as further member of the Management Board with effect from 1 September 2018. He will be responsible for Finance, Accounting and Investor Relations as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Sonja Paffendorf will continue to serve as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Rolf Elgeti continues to be the CEO.

Mr. Bergmann (47) has been with Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG since November 2017 and has built up the finance department of the company. His duties include equity and debt financing as well as controlling/accounting and IR. Prior to that, he worked for Deutsche Wohnen and GSW Immobilien AG, where he worked as Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Bergmann has 25 years of experience in the real estate industry.

 

About Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
 

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG sustainably invests in German light industrial real estate. Light industrial includes storage, distribution of goods as well as management and production. This asset class consists mostly of medium to large industrial and commercials estates. These properties are usually more complex than pure logistics real estate and have a high local relevance.

The share is listed on the Regulated Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange and on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the beginning of 2018 the Company obtained the REIT status ("real estate investment trust ") and will be therefore exempted from the income-based tax.




Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

23.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Martin-Niemöller-Str. 23
18147 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716683  23.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11,4 M
EBIT 2018 13,2 M
Net income 2018 9,60 M
Debt 2018 55,5 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 18,06
P/E ratio 2019 12,40
EV / Sales 2018 19,4x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 165 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG4.91%192
PROLOGIS INC1.92%35 065
GOODMAN GROUP24.47%13 681
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION3.71%10 082
DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC12.76%6 244
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST2.66%4 401
