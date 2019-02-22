Log in
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
Deutsche Industrie REIT : increases real estate bond by EUR 28.1 million

02/22/2019 | 01:45am EST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Financing
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG increases real estate bond by EUR 28.1 million

22.02.2019 / 07:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG increases real estate bond by EUR 28.1 million

Rostock, 22 February 2019 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has increased its secured bond from EUR 89.9 million to EUR 118.0 million and sold it to an institutional investor in a private placement.

By now the real estate bond is divided into 1,180 equal bearer bonds of kEUR 100.0 each. The duration is from 30 August 2017 until 30 August 2022. Bondholders receive a fixed interest rate of 4.00% p.a. until full repayment.


Detailed information about the German Industry REIT-AG can be found under:
https://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/




Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

22.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

779883  22.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=779883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
