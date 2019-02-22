Deutsche Industrie REIT : increases real estate bond by EUR 28.1 million

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Financing

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG increases real estate bond by EUR 28.1 million



22.02.2019 / 07:43

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG increases real estate bond by EUR 28.1 million

Rostock, 22 February 2019 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has increased its secured bond from EUR 89.9 million to EUR 118.0 million and sold it to an institutional investor in a private placement.

By now the real estate bond is divided into 1,180 equal bearer bonds of kEUR 100.0 each. The duration is from 30 August 2017 until 30 August 2022. Bondholders receive a fixed interest rate of 4.00% p.a. until full repayment.



Detailed information about the German Industry REIT-AG can be found under:

https://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/en/

Contact:Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGMr René BergmannChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. +49 331 740 076 535