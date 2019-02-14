Deutsche Industrie REIT : issues FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG issues FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019

Rostock, 14/02/2019 - With the publication of today's Quarterly Statement for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 of the financial year 2018/2019, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has issued a forecast for the key figure FFO (Funds From Operations) for the financial year 2018/2019.

Based on the positive results of the first quarter of 2018/2019 and the further acquisition pipeline, the Management Board expects an FFO of EUR 12 million to EUR 14 million for the financial year 2018/2019. The FFO run rate (annualised FFO without accrual effects) expected at the end of the financial year 2018/2019 at EUR 17 million to EUR 19 million.

