Deutsche Industrie REIT : issues FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019

|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG issues FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019
14-Feb-2019 / 07:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Insider information according to Article 17 MAR - Ad hoc
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG issues FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019
Rostock, 14/02/2019 - With the publication of today's Quarterly Statement for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 of the financial year 2018/2019, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has issued a forecast for the key figure FFO (Funds From Operations) for the financial year 2018/2019.
Based on the positive results of the first quarter of 2018/2019 and the further acquisition pipeline, the Management Board expects an FFO of EUR 12 million to EUR 14 million for the financial year 2018/2019. The FFO run rate (annualised FFO without accrual effects) expected at the end of the financial year 2018/2019 at EUR 17 million to EUR 19 million.
Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535
14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
|
|August-Bebel-Str. 68
|
|14482 Potsdam
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 331 740076 5 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 331 / 740 076 520
|E-mail:
|rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
|Internet:
|http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
|WKN:
|A2G9LL, A2GS3T
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
775483 14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST