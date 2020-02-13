Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG    JB7   DE000A2G9LL1

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG

(JB7)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Industrie REIT : publishes quarterly report Q1-2019/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:20am EST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG publishes quarterly report Q1-2019/2020

13.02.2020 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG publishes quarterly report Q1-2019/2020

- Rental income increased from EUR 3.8 million to EUR 7.4 million

- FFO grows from EUR 2.5 million to EUR 5.0 million

- Balanced investment properties of EUR 456 million

- EPRA NAV at EUR 9.54 per share

- Net LTV at 40.0%

- FFO forecast of EUR 23 to 25 million for financial year 2019/2020 confirmed

Rostock, 13 February 2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has closed its first quarter 2019/2020 very positively with further growth.

Property portfolio grows to EUR 456 million

In the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year (01/10/2019 - 31/12/2019), the portfolio continued to grow. A total of 58 properties were balanced at EUR 456 million as of 31 December 2019. In addition, a total of five further properties were acquired for which the transfer of ownership took place or will take place after the balance sheet date of 31 December 2019.

Considering all properties already notarised, the total portfolio of Deutsche Industrie consists pro forma of 63 properties with a rentable commercial area of around 1.15 million sqm, an annualised total rent of around EUR 43.9 million and a portfolio value of approximately EUR 493 million.

The company continues to examine concrete purchase objects and expects further acquisitions in the current financial year.

Successful capital increase

In the capital increase carried out in November 2019, a total of approximately 5.7 million shares were placed at a price of 16.25 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately EUR 92.8 million. The proceeds will be invested in the purchase of further properties, as well as partially temporarily invested in financial assets to generate interest income.

Positive quarterly result

With rental income of EUR 7.4 million, FFO (Funds From Operations) of EUR 5.0 million was achieved, double the figure for the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2018/1019 EUR 2.5 million).

EPRA NAV (net asset value) amounted to EUR 278.3 million as of 31 December 2019, which corresponds to EUR 9.54 per share and has risen by 35% per share since 30 September 2019 (EUR 7.74 per share as of 30 September 2019). The net loan-to-value (net LTV), was 40.0% on 31 December 2019, which is significantly lower than the figure of 57.8% on 30 September 2019.

Dividend payment

For the past financial year 2018/2019, we want our shareholders to participate in the success of the company again and have therefore proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2020 that a dividend of EUR 0.16 per dividend-bearing share be paid for the financial year 2018/2019.

FFO forecast for the 2019/2020 financial year

The Management Board continues to expect an FFO of EUR 23 million to EUR 25 million for the 2019/2020 financial year. The FFO run rate (annualised FFO without accrual effects) is expected to be EUR 27 million to EUR 29 million at the end of the 2019/2020 financial year.

Publications for the first quarter 2019/2020

The quarterly report for the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year, the presentation of results and further information on the company can be found at

https://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/investor-relations/

About Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG makes sustainable investments in light industrial real estate in Germany. Light Industrial includes not only the activities of storage and distribution of commercial goods, but also their administration and production. The asset class consists mainly of medium to large industrial and commercial park sites. The areas are usually more complex than pure logistics properties and have a high local relevance.

The share is listed on the regulated market of Börse Berlin and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has obtained the status of a REIT ("real estate investment trust") and the corporate tax exemption.

Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

13.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: rb@deutsche-industrie-reit.de
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9, DE000A2YNQU1
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T, A2YNQU
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 973641

 
End of News DGAP News Service

973641  13.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=973641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
01:20aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : publishes quarterly report Q1-2019/2020
EQ
01/20DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
01/08DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : closes financial year 2018/2019 very successful and pu..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : acquired an industrial park close to the Munich airpor..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : acquires three Light-Industrial Properties in Damsdorf..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
2019CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 18/11/2 : 15 CET/CEST - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG:..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 43,3 M
EBIT 2020 64,0 M
Net income 2020 83,9 M
Debt 2020 250 M
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2021 23,1x
Capitalization 589 M
Chart DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,00  €
Last Close Price 20,20  €
Spread / Highest target -0,99%
Spread / Average Target -5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Bergmann CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Dirk Markus Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Achim Betz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG20.24%642
PROLOGIS, INC.8.58%71 081
GOODMAN GROUP14.29%18 771
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION8.51%13 828
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.10.57%6 897
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST1.71%6 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group