Deutsche Industrie REIT : publishes quarterly report Q1-2019/2020

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG publishes quarterly report Q1-2019/2020



13.02.2020 / 07:15

- Rental income increased from EUR 3.8 million to EUR 7.4 million

- FFO grows from EUR 2.5 million to EUR 5.0 million

- Balanced investment properties of EUR 456 million

- EPRA NAV at EUR 9.54 per share

- Net LTV at 40.0%

- FFO forecast of EUR 23 to 25 million for financial year 2019/2020 confirmed

Rostock, 13 February 2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has closed its first quarter 2019/2020 very positively with further growth.

Property portfolio grows to EUR 456 million

In the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year (01/10/2019 - 31/12/2019), the portfolio continued to grow. A total of 58 properties were balanced at EUR 456 million as of 31 December 2019. In addition, a total of five further properties were acquired for which the transfer of ownership took place or will take place after the balance sheet date of 31 December 2019.

Considering all properties already notarised, the total portfolio of Deutsche Industrie consists pro forma of 63 properties with a rentable commercial area of around 1.15 million sqm, an annualised total rent of around EUR 43.9 million and a portfolio value of approximately EUR 493 million.

The company continues to examine concrete purchase objects and expects further acquisitions in the current financial year.

Successful capital increase

In the capital increase carried out in November 2019, a total of approximately 5.7 million shares were placed at a price of 16.25 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately EUR 92.8 million. The proceeds will be invested in the purchase of further properties, as well as partially temporarily invested in financial assets to generate interest income.

Positive quarterly result

With rental income of EUR 7.4 million, FFO (Funds From Operations) of EUR 5.0 million was achieved, double the figure for the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2018/1019 EUR 2.5 million).

EPRA NAV (net asset value) amounted to EUR 278.3 million as of 31 December 2019, which corresponds to EUR 9.54 per share and has risen by 35% per share since 30 September 2019 (EUR 7.74 per share as of 30 September 2019). The net loan-to-value (net LTV), was 40.0% on 31 December 2019, which is significantly lower than the figure of 57.8% on 30 September 2019.

For the past financial year 2018/2019, we want our shareholders to participate in the success of the company again and have therefore proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2020 that a dividend of EUR 0.16 per dividend-bearing share be paid for the financial year 2018/2019.

FFO forecast for the 2019/2020 financial year

The Management Board continues to expect an FFO of EUR 23 million to EUR 25 million for the 2019/2020 financial year. The FFO run rate (annualised FFO without accrual effects) is expected to be EUR 27 million to EUR 29 million at the end of the 2019/2020 financial year.

Publications for the first quarter 2019/2020

The quarterly report for the first quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year, the presentation of results and further information on the company can be found at

https://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/investor-relations/

About Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG makes sustainable investments in light industrial real estate in Germany. Light Industrial includes not only the activities of storage and distribution of commercial goods, but also their administration and production. The asset class consists mainly of medium to large industrial and commercial park sites. The areas are usually more complex than pure logistics properties and have a high local relevance.

The share is listed on the regulated market of Börse Berlin and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has obtained the status of a REIT ("real estate investment trust") and the corporate tax exemption.

Contact:Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGMr René BergmannChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. +49 331 740 076 535