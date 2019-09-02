Deutsche Industrie REIT : resolves capital increase from authorized capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital



02-Sep-2019 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

Rostock, 2 September 2019 - The management board of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (WKN A2G9LL / ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the share capital of the Company from currently EUR 22,500,072.00 by up to EUR 951,873.00 to up to EUR 23,451,945.00 by issuing up to 951,873 new ordinary bearer shares with no par value, each such share with a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital and with full dividend rights as of 1 October 2018 (the "New Shares"), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorized capital 2019/I (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription right of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") was partially excluded to the extent necessary to grant the holders of the 2.00% convertible bonds 2019/2026 of the Company (ISIN DE000A2YNQU1 / WKN A2YNQU), consisting of 416 bonds in bearer form, which rank pari passu among themselves and with a nominal amount of EUR 100,000 each (the "Bonds"), (the "Bondholders") to the extent to which they would be entitled after exercising their conversion rights.

494,226 New Shares (the "Offer Shares") shall be offered to the Shareholders and the Bondholders (the "Offer Addressees") within a public subscription offer in Germany without publication of a securities prospectus in accordance with Section 3 No. 1 of the German Securities Prospectus Act ("WpPG") (the "Subscription Offer"). The subscription rights shall be granted to the Offer Addressees in such a way that only ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main ("ODDO BHF AG"), as the subscription agent shall be admitted to subscribe for the Offer Shares, which has undertaken to offer the Offer Shares to the Offer Addressees for indirect subscription. The total volume of the Subscription Offer shall not exceed EUR 8 million. For this purpose, ten (10) Shareholders have assigned their subscription rights for the remaining 457,647 New Shares (the "Private Placement Shares") to ODDO BHF AG in advance.

The subscription price was determined by the management board with the approval of the supervisory board at EUR 15.75 per New Share (the "Subscription Price"). The subscription period shall commence on 3 September 2019 (00:00 hours CEST) and expire on 16 September 2019 (24:00 hours CEST) (the "Subscription Period").

The Shareholders receive one (1) subscription right for each existing share held by them. The subscription ratio for the Offer Shares is 26 : 1, i.e. 26 existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) New Share. To ensure a smooth subscription ratio, ODDO BHF AG has waived 22 subscription rights which were assigned to it. The Bondholders will receive one (1) subscription right for each share to be subscribed by them upon conversion. If the convertible bond were fully converted, a total of 2,248,648 shares would be issued. With a conversion price per share of EUR 18.50, the Bondholders are entitled to a total of 2,248,648.65 subscription rights, i.e. 5,405.4054 subscription rights per Bond.

The maximum possible gross issue proceeds from the Capital Increase amount to approximately EUR 14.99 million. The net issue proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used to strengthen the equity base and to finance further acquisitions and acquisition opportunities in order to continue the successful growth course in the future.

ODDO BHF AG reserves the right to forfeit or exercise (including any Additional Subscription Right (as defined below)) all assigned subscription rights to the Private Placement Shares and to offer the Private Placement Shares together with Offer Shares in respect of which the subscription right has not been exercised to selected qualified investors in the Federal Republic of Germany and other selected countries (with the exception of the United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia) in an international private placement in accordance with Regulation S for the transfer of shares to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), at a price equal to the Subscription Price (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement Shares are not subject to the Subscription Offer.

In addition to their subscription right, the Offer Addressees will be granted an additional subscription right for each Offer Share for which the Offer Addressees have not exercised any subscription right during the Subscription Period (the "Additional Subscription Right"). In addition, ODDO BHF AG will be granted an Additional Subscription Right for those Offer Shares for which the Offer Addressees have neither exercised their subscription right nor an Additional Subscription Right during the Subscription Period.

In addition, Obotritia Capital KGaA as a shareholder has undertaken to ODDO BHF AG to acquire all New Shares at the Subscription Price which (i) were not sold in the course of the Private Placement and (ii) were not subscribed by the Offer Addressees in the course of the Subscription Offer.

The final volume of the Capital Increase will be determined and published after expiry of the Subscription Period, presumably on 17 September 2019.

Neither the Company nor ODDO BHF AG will organise any trading in subscription rights as a subscription agent and there are no plans to do so. A price determination for the subscription rights on a stock exchange has also not been applied for.

The admission of the New Shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange shall also take place without publication of a securities prospectus in accordance with Article 1 para. 5 lit. (a) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.

The New Shares shall be admitted to trading on the stock exchange immediately after the Capital Increase has been registered with the commercial register expected to take place on 18 September 2019. The inclusion of the New Shares in the listing of the Company on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange is expected to take place on 19 September 2019.

The transaction will be accompanied by ODDO BHF AG.

Contact:

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Mr. René Bergmann

Chief Financial Officer

August-Bebel-Str. 68

14482 Potsdam

Phone +49 331 740 076 535

