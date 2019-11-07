Deutsche Industrie REIT : sets subscription price at EUR 16.25 per new share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG sets subscription price at EUR 16.25 per new share



07-Nov-2019 / 19:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Rostock, November 7, 2019 - The Executive Board of Deutsche Industrie-REIT AG (the "Company") has today, with the approval of the Company's Supervisory Board from the same day, determined a subscription price (Bezugspreis) of EUR 16.25 per new share in connection with the capital increase resolved on October 30, 2019. This corresponds to a discount of approximately 3.7% on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares in the electronic trading system XETRA of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the period from the date of the announcement of the capital increase, i.e. from 30 October 2019 up to and including today, i.e. until November 7, 2019.

The new shares will be offered to the shareholders of the Company and the holders of the 2.00% convertible bonds 2019/2026 of the Company (ISIN DE000A2YNQU1 / WKN A2YNQU) in the course of a public subscription offer in Germany, which was published in the Federal Gazette on October 30, 2019. The subscription period commenced on October 31, 2019 (00:00 hours CET) and ends on November 13, 2019 (24:00 hours CET). The subscription ratio is 9:2, so that nine (9) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for two (2) new shares. Any New Shares not subscribed for will be offered to purchase by means of private placements to institutional investors in Europe and outside the United States of America (the "United States") pursuant to Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and by way of private placements in the United States to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. The New Shares will be solely offered on the basis of the published subscription offer and the securities prospectus approved by BaFin. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state within the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to U.S. persons or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the New Shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.