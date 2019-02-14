Deutsche Industrie REIT : successfully completes the first quarter of 2018/2019

DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completes the first quarter of 2018/2019



14.02.2019 / 07:35

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG successfully completes the first quarter of 2018/2019

- Rental income in the amount of EUR 4.4m

- FFO of EUR 2.5m

- Balanced investment properties of EUR 207m

- EPRA-NAV at 5.45 EUR per share

- Net-LTV at 40.2%

- FFO forecast of EUR 12 to 14 million for the financial year 2018/2019

- FFO run rate of EUR 17 to 19 million at the end of the financial year 2018/2019



Rostock, 14 February 2019 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) has successfully completed its first quarter of 2018/2019 with strong growth.



Real estate portfolio grew to EUR 207 million

In the first quarter of the financial year 2018/2019 (01/10/2018 - 31/12/2018), portfolio growth continued. As at 31/12/2018, a total of 29 properties were accounted at EUR 207 million. In addition, further 16 properties were acquired for which the transfer of ownership took place after the balance sheet date of 31/12/2018 or will still be transferred.

Considering all objects already notarised, the total portfolio of the Deutsche Industrie proforma consists of 44 properties with a leasable area of around 1.0 million sqm, an annualised total rent of around EUR 29.6 million and a portfolio value of approximately EUR 314.3 million.

In addition, Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG is currently conducting further negotiations on the acquisition of properties.



Successful capital increase

The capital increase carried out in December 2018 placed a total of approx. 4.5 million shares at a price of EUR 11.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approx. EUR 49.5 million. The proceeds were invested in the purchase of additional properties.

As part of the capital increase, the admission of all shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was also obtained.

Positive period result

With rental income of EUR 4.4 million, a FFO (Funds From Operations) of EUR 2.5 million was achieved.

The EPRA NAV (Net Asset Value) amounted to EUR 122.6 million as at 31/12/2018, corresponding to EUR 5.45 per share. The net debt-to-equity ratio, Net LTV, is at 40.2% on 31 December 2018.

FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019

Based on the positive results of the first quarter of 2018/2019 and the further acquisition pipeline, the Management Board expects a FFO of EUR 12 million to EUR 14 million for the financial year 2018/2019. The FFO run rate (annualized FFO without accrual effects) expected at the end of the financial year 2018/2019 at EUR 17 million to EUR 19 million.



Publication for the first quarter of 2018/2019

The Quarterly statement for the first quarter of the financial year 2018/2019, the results presentation and further information on the company can be found at:



http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de

About the Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG:

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG invests sustainably in Light-Industrial real estate in Germany. In addition to the activities of warehousing and distribution of goods, Light Industrial also covers their administration and production. The asset class consists mainly of medium to large industrial and commercial park areas. The areas are usually more complex than pure logistics real estate and have a high local relevance. The share is listed on the regulated market of Berlin Stock Exchange and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has been granted the status of a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the related income tax exemption.

Contact:Deutsche Industrie REIT-AGMr René BergmannChief Financial OfficerAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamTel. +49 331 740 076 535