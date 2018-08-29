Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Konsum REIT AG    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG (DKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/29 09:41:11 am
10.875 EUR   -2.47%
11:10aDEUTSCHE KONSUM : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM : english
PU
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:10am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2018 / 11:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.80 EUR 1080000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.8000 EUR 1080000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44453  29.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
11:10aDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/23DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/17DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
08/17DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/17DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 30,7 M
EBIT 2018 38,0 M
Net income 2018 35,0 M
Debt 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 7,25
P/E ratio 2019 6,51
EV / Sales 2018 16,4x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Capitalization 299 M
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG11.39%349
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP6.23%55 944
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%29 940
GGP INC-5.69%21 107
SCENTRE GROUP-1.43%16 128
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-4.50%11 088
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.