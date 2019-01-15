Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/15 07:17:21 am
10.45 EUR   +0.97%
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/15/2019 | 07:10am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2019 / 13:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.45 EUR 250.80 EUR
10.50 EUR 15498.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.4992 EUR 15748.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48369  15.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 39,0 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 47,4 M
Debt 2019 225 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,10
P/E ratio 2020 6,34
EV / Sales 2019 13,7x
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG2.48%356
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP1.64%54 708
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD6.26%22 831
SCENTRE GROUP4.62%15 646
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.96%10 138
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.1.11%7 806
