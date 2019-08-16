Log in
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/16/2019 | 08:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2019 / 14:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.35 EUR 16885.00 EUR
14.75 EUR 2065.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.2823 EUR 18950.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53309  16.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
