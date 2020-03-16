Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.03.2020 / 14:49

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.55 EUR 2924.55 EUR 14.60 EUR 5898.40 EUR 14.60 EUR 2628.00 EUR 15.35 EUR 1749.90 EUR 15.20 EUR 1520.00 EUR 15.20 EUR 15.20 EUR 15.20 EUR 11004.80 EUR 15.25 EUR 22280.25 EUR 15.90 EUR 2544.00 EUR 15.95 EUR 7257.25 EUR 15.70 EUR 2716.10 EUR 15.90 EUR 7950.00 EUR 16.00 EUR 704.00 EUR 16.50 EUR 1369.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.3396 EUR 70561.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

