Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

18.03.2020 / 09:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.70 EUR 62.80 EUR 15.70 EUR 2778.90 EUR 15.70 EUR 4443.10 EUR 15.70 EUR 3469.70 EUR 15.70 EUR 3469.70 EUR 15.70 EUR 1475.80 EUR 15.50 EUR 3875.00 EUR 15.50 EUR 11625.00 EUR 15.40 EUR 2849.00 EUR 15.40 EUR 12551.00 EUR 15.30 EUR 5768.10 EUR 15.40 EUR 7700.00 EUR 15.30 EUR 9531.90 EUR 15.30 EUR 4620.60 EUR 15.30 EUR 4681.80 EUR 15.30 EUR 1545.30 EUR 15.30 EUR 275.40 EUR 15.30 EUR 12224.70 EUR 15.30 EUR 4635.90 EUR 15.30 EUR 1530.00 EUR 15.30 EUR 30.60 EUR 15.30 EUR 2448.00 EUR 15.30 EUR 1315.80 EUR 15.30 EUR 275.40 EUR 15.30 EUR 1071.00 EUR 15.30 EUR 5584.50 EUR 15.30 EUR 2126.70 EUR 15.30 EUR 4681.80 EUR 15.30 EUR 3993.30 EUR 15.45 EUR 15.45 EUR 15.35 EUR 15.35 EUR 15.45 EUR 61.80 EUR 15.45 EUR 278.10 EUR 15.45 EUR 1251.45 EUR 15.45 EUR 1514.10 EUR 15.45 EUR 4681.35 EUR 15.45 EUR 2302.05 EUR 15.45 EUR 231.75 EUR 15.45 EUR 2549.25 EUR 15.45 EUR 1545.00 EUR 15.45 EUR 1004.25 EUR 15.30 EUR 275.40 EUR 15.50 EUR 3549.50 EUR 15.75 EUR 362.25 EUR 15.70 EUR 2009.60 EUR 15.75 EUR 31.50 EUR 15.75 EUR 378.00 EUR 15.75 EUR 110.25 EUR 15.75 EUR 1275.75 EUR 15.80 EUR 205.40 EUR 15.80 EUR 3507.60 EUR 15.50 EUR 3782.00 EUR 15.50 EUR 418.50 EUR 15.50 EUR 4789.50 EUR 15.50 EUR 2666.00 EUR 15.65 EUR 6353.90 EUR 15.65 EUR 1330.25 EUR 15.65 EUR 140.85 EUR 15.50 EUR 294.50 EUR 15.50 EUR 821.50 EUR 15.70 EUR 2590.50 EUR 15.70 EUR 266.90 EUR 15.70 EUR 188.40 EUR 15.70 EUR 1240.30 EUR 15.70 EUR 157.00 EUR 15.75 EUR 267.75 EUR 15.75 EUR 7607.25 EUR 15.70 EUR 3406.90 EUR 15.50 EUR 4650.00 EUR 15.50 EUR 2046.00 EUR 15.70 EUR 3563.90 EUR 15.70 EUR 2119.50 EUR 15.70 EUR 1491.50 EUR 15.70 EUR 675.10 EUR 15.50 EUR 7982.50 EUR 15.55 EUR 12548.85 EUR 15.55 EUR 3001.15 EUR 15.50 EUR 3782.00 EUR 15.50 EUR 2139.00 EUR 15.50 EUR 77.50 EUR 15.50 EUR 1751.50 EUR 15.30 EUR 168.30 EUR 15.30 EUR 4941.90 EUR 15.30 EUR 4482.90 EUR 15.30 EUR 5875.20 EUR 15.30 EUR 2861.10 EUR 15.40 EUR 1247.40 EUR 15.40 EUR 15.40 EUR 15.30 EUR 14504.40 EUR 15.40 EUR 14137.20 EUR 15.30 EUR 1728.90 EUR 15.30 EUR 10358.10 EUR 15.45 EUR 4186.95 EUR 15.45 EUR 1297.80 EUR 15.45 EUR 77.25 EUR 15.45 EUR 2641.95 EUR 15.55 EUR 62.20 EUR 15.55 EUR 15.55 EUR 15.55 EUR 2425.80 EUR 15.55 EUR 2425.80 EUR 15.55 EUR 2425.80 EUR 15.55 EUR 419.85 EUR 15.45 EUR 2178.45 EUR 15.45 EUR 30.90 EUR 15.45 EUR 169.95 EUR 15.45 EUR 92.70 EUR 15.45 EUR 61.80 EUR 15.60 EUR 2340.00 EUR 15.60 EUR 1326.00 EUR 15.60 EUR 1092.00 EUR 15.70 EUR 2857.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.4550 EUR 316395.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

