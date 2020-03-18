Log in
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/18/2020 | 04:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2020 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.70 EUR 62.80 EUR
15.70 EUR 2778.90 EUR
15.70 EUR 4443.10 EUR
15.70 EUR 3469.70 EUR
15.70 EUR 3469.70 EUR
15.70 EUR 1475.80 EUR
15.50 EUR 3875.00 EUR
15.50 EUR 11625.00 EUR
15.40 EUR 2849.00 EUR
15.40 EUR 12551.00 EUR
15.30 EUR 5768.10 EUR
15.40 EUR 7700.00 EUR
15.30 EUR 9531.90 EUR
15.30 EUR 4620.60 EUR
15.30 EUR 4681.80 EUR
15.30 EUR 1545.30 EUR
15.30 EUR 275.40 EUR
15.30 EUR 12224.70 EUR
15.30 EUR 4635.90 EUR
15.30 EUR 1530.00 EUR
15.30 EUR 30.60 EUR
15.30 EUR 2448.00 EUR
15.30 EUR 1315.80 EUR
15.30 EUR 275.40 EUR
15.30 EUR 1071.00 EUR
15.30 EUR 5584.50 EUR
15.30 EUR 2126.70 EUR
15.30 EUR 4681.80 EUR
15.30 EUR 3993.30 EUR
15.45 EUR 15.45 EUR
15.35 EUR 15.35 EUR
15.45 EUR 61.80 EUR
15.45 EUR 278.10 EUR
15.45 EUR 1251.45 EUR
15.45 EUR 1514.10 EUR
15.45 EUR 4681.35 EUR
15.45 EUR 2302.05 EUR
15.45 EUR 231.75 EUR
15.45 EUR 2549.25 EUR
15.45 EUR 1545.00 EUR
15.45 EUR 1004.25 EUR
15.30 EUR 275.40 EUR
15.50 EUR 3549.50 EUR
15.75 EUR 362.25 EUR
15.70 EUR 2009.60 EUR
15.75 EUR 31.50 EUR
15.75 EUR 378.00 EUR
15.75 EUR 110.25 EUR
15.75 EUR 1275.75 EUR
15.80 EUR 205.40 EUR
15.80 EUR 3507.60 EUR
15.50 EUR 3782.00 EUR
15.50 EUR 418.50 EUR
15.50 EUR 4789.50 EUR
15.50 EUR 2666.00 EUR
15.65 EUR 6353.90 EUR
15.65 EUR 1330.25 EUR
15.65 EUR 140.85 EUR
15.50 EUR 294.50 EUR
15.50 EUR 821.50 EUR
15.70 EUR 2590.50 EUR
15.70 EUR 266.90 EUR
15.70 EUR 188.40 EUR
15.70 EUR 1240.30 EUR
15.70 EUR 157.00 EUR
15.75 EUR 267.75 EUR
15.75 EUR 7607.25 EUR
15.70 EUR 3406.90 EUR
15.50 EUR 4650.00 EUR
15.50 EUR 2046.00 EUR
15.70 EUR 3563.90 EUR
15.70 EUR 2119.50 EUR
15.70 EUR 1491.50 EUR
15.70 EUR 675.10 EUR
15.50 EUR 7982.50 EUR
15.55 EUR 12548.85 EUR
15.55 EUR 3001.15 EUR
15.50 EUR 3782.00 EUR
15.50 EUR 2139.00 EUR
15.50 EUR 77.50 EUR
15.50 EUR 1751.50 EUR
15.30 EUR 168.30 EUR
15.30 EUR 4941.90 EUR
15.30 EUR 4482.90 EUR
15.30 EUR 5875.20 EUR
15.30 EUR 2861.10 EUR
15.40 EUR 1247.40 EUR
15.40 EUR 15.40 EUR
15.30 EUR 14504.40 EUR
15.40 EUR 14137.20 EUR
15.30 EUR 1728.90 EUR
15.30 EUR 10358.10 EUR
15.45 EUR 4186.95 EUR
15.45 EUR 1297.80 EUR
15.45 EUR 77.25 EUR
15.45 EUR 2641.95 EUR
15.55 EUR 62.20 EUR
15.55 EUR 15.55 EUR
15.55 EUR 2425.80 EUR
15.55 EUR 2425.80 EUR
15.55 EUR 2425.80 EUR
15.55 EUR 419.85 EUR
15.45 EUR 2178.45 EUR
15.45 EUR 30.90 EUR
15.45 EUR 169.95 EUR
15.45 EUR 92.70 EUR
15.45 EUR 61.80 EUR
15.60 EUR 2340.00 EUR
15.60 EUR 1326.00 EUR
15.60 EUR 1092.00 EUR
15.70 EUR 2857.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.4550 EUR 316395.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58073  18.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
