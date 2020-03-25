|
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/25/2020 | 04:05am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.03.2020 / 09:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|13.45 EUR
|4828.55 EUR
|13.50 EUR
|13500.00 EUR
|13.50 EUR
|13338.00 EUR
|13.50 EUR
|162.00 EUR
|13.45 EUR
|8621.45 EUR
|13.25 EUR
|39.75 EUR
|13.55 EUR
|13550.00 EUR
|13.55 EUR
|1991.85 EUR
|13.80 EUR
|6210.00 EUR
|13.80 EUR
|1518.00 EUR
|13.80 EUR
|1656.00 EUR
|13.80 EUR
|1311.00 EUR
|13.80 EUR
|2001.00 EUR
|13.80 EUR
|1518.00 EUR
|13.80 EUR
|1476.60 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|4214.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|1470.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|1554.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|1064.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|1680.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|5936.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|1064.00 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|4114.40 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|1431.70 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|3669.60 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|1278.80 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|2168.40 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|1209.30 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|1223.20 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|750.60 EUR
|13.90 EUR
|1681.90 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|3346.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|13.6973 EUR
|109578.1000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|
|August-Bebel-Str. 68
|
|14482 Potsdam
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|
|End of News
58475 25.03.2020
|
