Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/25/2020 | 04:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2020 / 09:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.45 EUR 4828.55 EUR
13.50 EUR 13500.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 13338.00 EUR
13.50 EUR 162.00 EUR
13.45 EUR 8621.45 EUR
13.25 EUR 39.75 EUR
13.55 EUR 13550.00 EUR
13.55 EUR 1991.85 EUR
13.80 EUR 6210.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 1518.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 1656.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 1311.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 2001.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 1518.00 EUR
13.80 EUR 1476.60 EUR
14.00 EUR 4214.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 1470.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 1554.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 1064.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 1680.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 5936.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 1064.00 EUR
13.90 EUR 4114.40 EUR
13.90 EUR 1431.70 EUR
13.90 EUR 3669.60 EUR
13.90 EUR 1278.80 EUR
13.90 EUR 2168.40 EUR
13.90 EUR 1209.30 EUR
13.90 EUR 1223.20 EUR
13.90 EUR 750.60 EUR
13.90 EUR 1681.90 EUR
14.00 EUR 3346.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.6973 EUR 109578.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58475  25.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52,0 M
EBIT 2020 70,0 M
Net income 2020 65,0 M
Debt 2020 394 M
Yield 2020 3,88%
P/E ratio 2020 6,93x
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2021 13,8x
Capitalization 447 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,63  €
Last Close Price 14,00  €
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG-11.95%483
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.77%16 916
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-63.26%14 773
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-53.08%9 589
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-37.47%5 920
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-43.90%5 154
