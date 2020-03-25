Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.03.2020 / 09:02

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.45 EUR 4828.55 EUR 13.50 EUR 13500.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 13338.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 162.00 EUR 13.45 EUR 8621.45 EUR 13.25 EUR 39.75 EUR 13.55 EUR 13550.00 EUR 13.55 EUR 1991.85 EUR 13.80 EUR 6210.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 1518.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 1656.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 1311.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 2001.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 1518.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 1476.60 EUR 14.00 EUR 4214.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 1470.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 1554.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 1064.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 1680.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 5936.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 1064.00 EUR 13.90 EUR 4114.40 EUR 13.90 EUR 1431.70 EUR 13.90 EUR 3669.60 EUR 13.90 EUR 1278.80 EUR 13.90 EUR 2168.40 EUR 13.90 EUR 1209.30 EUR 13.90 EUR 1223.20 EUR 13.90 EUR 750.60 EUR 13.90 EUR 1681.90 EUR 14.00 EUR 3346.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.6973 EUR 109578.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

