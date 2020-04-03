Log in
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/03/2020 | 03:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2020 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 6636.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.0000 EUR 6636.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58901  03.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
