Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.04.2020 / 09:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.40 EUR 7300.80 EUR 14.40 EUR 273.60 EUR 14.40 EUR 1065.60 EUR 14.60 EUR 8030.00 EUR 14.60 EUR 4380.00 EUR 14.30 EUR 157.30 EUR 14.30 EUR 71.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 42.90 EUR 14.30 EUR 57.20 EUR 14.55 EUR 1120.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.5156 EUR 22499.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

