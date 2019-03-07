Log in
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/07/2019
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.03.2019 / 10:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Street: August-Bebel-Str. 68
Postal code: 14482
City: Potsdam
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with a change only on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti
Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Obotritia Capital KGaA
Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH
Obotritia Gamma Invest GmbH
Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH
Försterweg Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 31.93 % 0 % 31.93 % 29959944
Previous notification 30.83 % 0 % 30.83 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KRD3 0 9566445 0 % 31.93 %
Total 9566445 31.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 9.95 % % 9.95 %
 
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 9.95 % % 9.95 %
Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH 4.57 % % %
 
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 9.95 % % 9.95 %
Obotritia Gamma Invest GmbH 4.60 % % %
 
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 9.95 % % 9.95 %
Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH 7.50 % % 7.50 %
 
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 9.95 % % 9.95 %
Försterweg Beteiligungs GmbH 4.60 % % %
 
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH % % %
 
Rolf Elgeti % % %
EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
With contract dated on 21 December 2018 it was agreed about a sale of 1,379,535 shares (4.60%) held by Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA, Potsdam, to Obotritia Gamma Invest GmbH, Potsdam.  

Date
06 March 2019


07.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784809  07.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
