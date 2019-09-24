Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Konsum REIT AG    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG

(DKG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.09.2019 / 13:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Street: August-Bebel-Str. 68
Postal code: 14482
City: Potsdam
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold only on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Number23consulting Limited
City of registered office, country: Auckland, New Zealand

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goebel Home Accessories AG, 9. Ostdeutschland Invest GmbH, Retail Real Estate Opportunity UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Sep 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 12.56 % 0.00 % 12.56 % 31959944
Previous notification 14.73 % 0.00 % 14.73 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KRD3 4012899 % 12.56 %
Total 4012899 12.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Number23Consulting Limited % % %
Next Generation Holding Limited % % %
Soradice AG % % %
Goebel Home Accessories AG 4.72 % % %
9. Ostdeutschland Invest GmbH 3.80 % % %
Retail Real Estate Opportunity UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4.03 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Sep 2019


24.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

877277  24.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
07:20aDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
09/19DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
09/19DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
09/19DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
09/18DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Successfully Concludes Capital Increase with Gross Procee..
PU
09/18DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Successfully Concludes Capital Increase with Gross Procee..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Followin..
PU
09/17DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Followin..
EQ
09/17DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital
PU
09/17DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 41,0 M
EBIT 2019 29,0 M
Net income 2019 57,0 M
Debt 2019 216 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 8,48x
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
EV / Sales2019 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 518 M
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,65  €
Last Close Price 16,20  €
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG60.40%569
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-7.76%47 730
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 320
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-3.73%19 835
SCENTRE GROUP1.03%14 151
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION15.32%11 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group