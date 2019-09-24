DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.09.2019 / 13:18

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Street: August-Bebel-Str. 68 Postal code: 14482 City: Potsdam

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments X Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold only on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Number23consulting Limited

City of registered office, country: Auckland, New Zealand

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Goebel Home Accessories AG, 9. Ostdeutschland Invest GmbH, Retail Real Estate Opportunity UG (haftungsbeschränkt)



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Sep 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 12.56 % 0.00 % 12.56 % 31959944 Previous notification 14.73 % 0.00 % 14.73 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A14KRD3 4012899 % 12.56 % Total 4012899 12.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Number23Consulting Limited % % % Next Generation Holding Limited % % % Soradice AG % % % Goebel Home Accessories AG 4.72 % % % 9. Ostdeutschland Invest GmbH 3.80 % % % Retail Real Estate Opportunity UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4.03 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

24 Sep 2019

