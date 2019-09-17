Deutsche Konsum REIT : Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH A PUBLICATION MAY BE ILLEGAL.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital

Broderstorf, September 17, 2019 - In light of the preparation for a capital increase, the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (WKN: A14KRD, ISIN: DE000A14KRD3, ticker: DKG) (the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by up to 5% with the approval of the Supervisory Board. Pursuant to Sections 203 (1), 186 (3) (4) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the shareholders' subscription rights are excluded. The capital increase shall be effected against cash contribution with partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 4 (3) of the articles of association. The Company's share capital will be increased from EUR 29,959,944.00 to up to EUR 31,457,941.00 through issuing up to 1,497,997 new no-par-value bearer shares with a notional value in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares will be exclusively offered to institutional investors as part of a private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will commence immediately after publication of this announcement and end tomorrow before start of trading at the latest, or at short notice at any time before. Obotritia Capital KGaA and Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH have committed to subscribe for at least 150,000 new shares and for at least 162,500 new shares of the capital increase, respectively.

The new shares are entitled to dividends in the 2018/2019 financial year beginning on October 1, 2018.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a securities prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) and on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to finance identified acquisition opportunities in order to continue the successful growth in the future.

The Company as well as its two major shareholders, Obotritia Capital KGaA and Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH, have each agreed to a lock-up of 6 months subject to customary exceptions. The first trading day for the new shares and settlement of the new shares against payment of the placement price are expected to take place on or around September 23, 2019.

The transaction is being accompanied by Berenberg as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner as well as Bankhaus Lampe as Co-Bookrunner and Bankhaus Scheich as Selling Agent.

