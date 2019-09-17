Log in
Deutsche Konsum REIT : Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Following Strong Demand

09/17/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Following Strong Demand

17-Sep-2019 / 23:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH A PUBLICATION MAY BE ILLEGAL.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Following Strong Demand

Broderstorf, September 17, 2019 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (the "Company") announces that, following strong demand, the Company has decided to upsize their previously announced capital increase from authorized capital from 5% to up to, in total, 6.7% of the outstanding share capital. The new shares will be exclusively offered to institutional investors as part of a private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The Company's share capital will be increased from EUR29,959,944.00 to now up to EUR31,959,944.00 through now issuing up to 2,000,000 new no-par-value bearer shares with a notional value in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. Obotritia Capital KGaA and Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH have committed to subscribe for 150,000 new shares and for 162,500 new shares of the capital increase, respectively.

Books have opened earlier today and may close on short notice.

The new shares are entitled to dividends in the 2018/2019 financial year beginning on October 1, 2018.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a securities prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) and on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to finance identified acquisition opportunities in order to continue the successful growth in the future.

The Company as well as its two major shareholders, Obotritia Capital KGaA and Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH, have each agreed to a lock-up of 6 months subject to customary exceptions. The first trading day for the new shares and settlement of the new shares against payment of the placement price are expected to take place on or around September 23, 2019.

The transaction is being accompanied by Berenberg as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner as well as Bankhaus Lampe as Co-Bookrunner and Bankhaus Scheich as Selling Agent.

Important Notice

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy shares of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. No public offer of securities of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is being made or intended.

The distribution of this publication may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come into possession of this publication are requested to inform themselves about any of such restrictions and comply with them. Non-compliance with such restrictions may constitute an infringement of the securities laws of the respective jurisdiction.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The shares of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (the "Shares") have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. A public offering and/or a registration under the Securities Act are not intended.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.




Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 520
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de

17-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 875335

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

875335  17-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=875335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
