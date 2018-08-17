Log in
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG (DKG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/17 02:52:13 pm
10.95 EUR   -0.45%
Deutsche Konsum REIT : english

08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2018 / 14:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name


b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.90EUR 10.90EUR
10.90EUR 10889.10EUR
10.85EUR 1226.05EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.8949EUR 12126.0500EUR

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction


17.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Konsum REIT AG published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 13:00:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 30,0 M
EBIT 2018 42,3 M
Net income 2018 32,5 M
Debt 2018 157 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 7,57
P/E ratio 2019 6,68
EV / Sales 2018 14,6x
EV / Sales 2019 12,4x
Capitalization 281 M
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,4 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG9.89%320
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP2.94%54 296
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%28 869
GGP INC-7.95%20 645
SCENTRE GROUP1.19%16 931
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.10%10 739
