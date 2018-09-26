Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Konsum REIT AG    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG (DKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Konsum REIT : extends convertible bonds and significantly reduces its financing costs - increase in the FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:10pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Bond
Deutsche Konsum REIT extends convertible bonds and significantly reduces its financing costs - increase in the FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019

26-Sep-2018 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Deutsche Konsum REIT extends convertible bonds and significantly reduces its financing costs - increase in the FFO forecast for the financial year 2018/2019

Broderstorf, 26 September 2018 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today has agreed an extension of the two outstanding convertible bonds 2015/2020 by five years until 30 January 2025 with the bondholders.

Linked to this is the modification of the terms and conditions of the bond so that the coupon of the EUR 30 million bond of 5.0% p.a. is reduced to 1.35% p.a. The coupon of the EUR 7 million bond, however, remains at 1.0% p.a. Furthermore, conversion prices of each convertible bond will be raised by 7% and 5%, resulting in a reduction in dilution of around 5% overall at the time of conversion.

The reduction of the coupon reduces DKR's overall average debt financing costs to 1.87% p.a. (previously 2.33% p.a.).

The modified terms and conditions shall come into effect on 1 November 2018 and will relieve the FFO by around EUR 1.1 million per annum. This results in an increase in the FFO forecast to EUR 26 million to EUR 29 million (previously EUR 25 to 28 million) for the financial year 2018/2019.
 


Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 520
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de

26-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

727777  26-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
07:11pDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : extends convertible bonds and significantly reduces its f..
PU
07:10pDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : extends convertible bonds and significantly reduces its f..
EQ
08/29DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/29DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/28DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/23DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 28,0 M
EBIT 2018 38,0 M
Net income 2018 33,8 M
Debt 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 8,49
P/E ratio 2019 6,28
EV / Sales 2018 17,7x
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG6.39%343
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.06%54 728
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%28 320
SCENTRE GROUP-4.53%15 452
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.04%10 896
MACERICH COMPANY-13.32%7 818
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.