Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Konsum REIT AG    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG (DKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 01:32:02 am
10.25 EUR   0.00%
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Konsum REIT : has prolonged two rental contracts with EDEKA about 13,000 sqm by 10 and 15 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Deutsche Konsum REIT has prolonged two rental contracts with EDEKA about 13,000 sqm by 10 and 15 years

09.01.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Deutsche Konsum REIT has prolonged two rental contracts with EDEKA about 13,000 sqm by 10 and 15 years

Broderstorf, 9 January 2019 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has prolonged two essential lease contracts at two locations with food retailer EDEKA prematurely by 10 and 15 years.

Firstly the general lease contract of the 6,500 sqm bearing EDEKA-Center in Bergen (Lower Saxony) which were dated until 28 February 2020 has now been prolonged by 10 years until 28 February 2030. Moreover new prolongation options of total further 15 years were concluded.

Secondly the rental contract of the 6,800 sqm EDEKA-Center "Holzmarkt" in Verden (Lower Saxony) has been prolonged by 15 years starting from 1 January 2019 until 31 December 2033. Fresh prolongation options of total further 15 years were agreed here, too.

Taking into account these prolongations the reported WALT as at 30 September 2018 would have grown by 0.7 years to 5.9 years.

Additionally DKR is expecting further long-term prolongations of existing lease contracts within the existing property portfolio shortly.

Alexander Kroth, CIO: "With these both prolongations we could underline once more that our investment strategy works and that basic retail properties for daily needs in established micolocations are stable and will not be replaced by digitisation in a long view."

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG based in Broderstorf is a listed real estate company focusing on retail properties in Germany for goods required for daily use in established micro-locations. The focus of the company's activities is on the management and development of real estate with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the realisation of hidden reserves. The steadily increasing current property portfolio of Deutsche Konsum comprises of 109 retail properties with an annualised rent of EUR 42 million.

Due to its REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the company is exempt from corporation and trade tax. The shares of the company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Boerse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3).

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533


09.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764397  09.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764397&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
01:05aDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : has prolonged two rental contracts with EDEKA about 13,00..
EQ
01/02DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
01/02DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : publishes audited results and presents Annual Report for ..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : publishes audited results and presents Annual Report for ..
EQ
2018DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : english
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 39,0 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 47,4 M
Debt 2019 225 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 6,04
P/E ratio 2020 6,28
EV / Sales 2019 13,6x
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
Capitalization 306 M
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG1.49%353
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.09%54 196
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD4.62%21 737
SCENTRE GROUP0.77%14 706
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.34%9 770
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-0.58%7 575
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.