Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Konsum REIT AG    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG

(DKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Konsum REIT : makes acquisitions for more than EUR 48 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:28am EDT

11.04.2019 / 07:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Deutsche Konsum REIT makes acquisitions for more than EUR 48 million

Broderstorf, 11 April 2019 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ('DKR') (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) acquired nine other retail properties in single transactions with notarised certificates in March and April 2019.

The largest acquisition property is the local supply and shopping centre 'Montanushof' in Grevenbroich (Northrhine-Westphalia) with around 28,000 m² of rental space. The centre, which was built in 1983, was completely renovated in 2004 and is home to, among other things, the anchor tenants Kaufland (Schwarz Group), Adler, Rossmann, Woolworth, Deichmann, TEDi and a pharmacy. Furthermore, Best Western operates a hotel in a part of the building. The average remaining term of the contracts (WALT) is 7.0 years, with the anchor tenants sometimes having considerably longer tenant contracts. The annual rent is currently around EUR 2.2 million. In addition, the current vacancy rate of 29%, according to DKR estimates, offers significant value creation potential, which is to be realised step by step.

Furthermore, the local shopping centre 'Altmark Forum' in Stendal (Saxony-Anhalt) was acquired. The property was built in 1995 and has a leasable area of approximately 12,100 m². The main anchor tenants here are also Kaufland (Schwarz Group), TEDi, Woolworth, a pharmacy as well as doctors and physiotherapists. The property has an average residual lease term of around 6.5 years and currently has a vacancy rate of 13% of the space. The annual rent is around EUR 0.9 million.

The seven further acquisitions comprise of three local supply centres and four grocery discounters which generate an annualised rent of EUR 1.5 million in total and have WALTs between three and more then seven years. All properties are almost completely let:

- local supply centre 'Portitz-Treff' in Leipzig (Saxony) with approximately 7,400 m² rental space with, among others, the anchor tenants Thomas Philipps, KIK, TEDi, a grocery and a beverage market as well as further daily needs services,

- local supply centre 'Weyhegarten' in Quedlinburg (Saxony-Anhalt) with approx. 4,000 m² rental space with, among others, the anchor tenants EDEKA, as well as a savings bank, a pharmacy as well as doctors and physiotherapists,

- local supply centre in Wunsiedel (Bavaria) with approx. 2,500 m² rental space with the food retailer Norma, a bakery shop and a shoe store, and

- grocery discounters in Mülsen St. Jacob, Königsbrück and Wurzen (all in Saxony) as well as in Wolfen (Saxony-Anhalt) each with around 1,200 m² rental space with the anchor tenants Netto and Diska (EDEKA).

The investment volume for all nine properties with a total rental space of around 58,000 m² amounts to EUR 48.5 million with a total annual rent of around EUR 4.7 million. The transfers of benefits and encumbrances are expected in May, June and July 2019.

Therefore, in the financial year 2018/2019, the property portfolio of Deutsche Konsum grew by 29 properties with a purchase volume of around EUR 118 million already. Thus, the total portfolio (pro forma) currently comprises 118 properties with a total rental space of more than 690,000 m² and a book value of around EUR 540 million as well as an annual rent of around EUR 46 million.

In addition, DKR is in concrete purchasing processes and expects further acquisitions shortly.

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG based in Broderstorf is a listed real estate company focusing on retail properties in Germany for goods required for daily use in established micro-locations. The focus of the company's activities is on the management and development of real estate with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the realisation of hidden reserves. The steadily increasing current property portfolio of Deutsche Konsum comprises of 118 retail properties with an annualised rent of EUR 46 million.

Due to its REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the company is exempt from corporation and trade tax. The shares of the company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Boerse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3).

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533

11.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Konsum REIT AG published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 05:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
01:28aDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : makes acquisitions for more than EUR 48 million
PU
01:05aDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : makes acquisitions for more than EUR 48 million
EQ
04/02DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : issues unsecured corporate bond in the amount of EUR 50 m..
PU
04/02DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : issues unsecured EUR 50 million bond
PU
04/02DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : issues unsecured corporate bond in the amount of EUR 50 m..
EQ
04/02DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : issues unsecured EUR 50 million bond
EQ
03/21DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT approves d..
PU
03/21DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT approves d..
EQ
03/07DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
03/07DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 39,3 M
EBIT 2019 57,7 M
Net income 2019 46,0 M
Debt 2019 262 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 8,25
P/E ratio 2020 6,63
EV / Sales 2019 16,9x
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
Capitalization 403 M
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,0 €
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Cornelius Gerardus Boot Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG33.17%461
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP10.08%56 413
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 071
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD13.18%23 221
SCENTRE GROUP-0.26%14 762
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION17.21%11 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About