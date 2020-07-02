DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.07.2020 / 17:44

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Venloer Str. 151-153

50672 Cologne

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 02 Jul 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 597.742.822



