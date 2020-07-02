Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
07/02/2020 | 11:50am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
02.07.2020 / 17:44
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
02 Jul 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
597.742.822
