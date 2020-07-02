Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/02/2020 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.2020 / 17:44
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 02 Jul 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
597.742.822


02.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1084943  02.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
