DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa : Austria strikes €450 million bailout deal for Lufthansa unit, sources say

06/08/2020 | 10:38am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schwechat, Austria

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

Austria has agreed to a smaller than expected bailout package for Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines of 450 million euros ($508 million) in loans and grants, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The package consists of 300 million euros in six-year loans that the state will guarantee 90% of, as well as 150 million euros in grants, the people said. Lufthansa has also agreed to inject an extra 150 million euros into its Austrian unit, they added.

The agreement comes after a 9 billion euro bailout deal between Lufthansa and Germany. Austrian originally applied for 767 million euros in aid from its own government in April.

Lufthansa declined to comment while the Austrian government said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz would hold a news conference on Austrian Airlines at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) with Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel.

The deal does not involve Austria taking a stake in Lufthansa or Austrian, as Kurz had previously said it might, the sources said.

One of the people familiar with the deal outlined further details that Kurz and his colleagues were expected to spell out.

Lufthansa pledged that Vienna would grow in proportion to the group's other hubs, so that it was not disadvantaged in relation to locations like Munich or Zurich, the person said. Vienna's future as the airline's hub and operating centre was also secured for 10 years, they added.

The Austrian government, which includes the Greens, required Austrian to halve its carbon emissions by 2030. The government will also introduce a tax of 30 euros on flights of up to 350 km (217 miles) for all airlines, as well as a minimum ticket price of 40 euros, the person said.

(Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Thomas Seythal and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Kirsten Donovan)

Financials
Sales 2020 18 251 M 20 626 M 20 626 M
Net income 2020 -4 892 M -5 529 M -5 529 M
Net Debt 2020 10 752 M 12 151 M 12 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,17x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 4 928 M 5 582 M 5 569 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 136 966
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,14 €
Last Close Price 10,87 €
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target -34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-33.76%5 883
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-41.59%21 698
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.62%15 844
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.61%13 283
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-51.86%12 316
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-22.55%9 175
