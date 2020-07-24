Deutsche Lufthansa : Belgian Lufthansa subsidiary says reaches coronavirus bailout deal

"(The) Stabilization package enables Belgium's home carrier to overcome the unprecedented crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to create a sustainable future," Brussels Airlines said in a statement.

"Lufthansa's financial support allows Brussels Airlines to implement its turnaround plan and herewith to create a long-term and structurally profitable future for the company," it said.

The airline added the entire package still needed government approvals in Germany and from the EU's executive arm.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)