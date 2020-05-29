Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : 'Business is restarting' - German executives fly back to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 03:02pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

By Frank Simon and Andreas Buerger

Scores of German business executives were due to return to China on Friday evening, beneficiaries of an accelerated entry procedure offered by Beijing as both countries seek to reignite their economies after months of lockdown.

Under a deal brokered by the German Chamber of Commerce in China, staff from hundreds of German companies with units there can return without undergoing two weeks' quarantine if they can show a certified negative coronavirus test.

Among the executives waiting to board the chartered Lufthansa flight to Tianjin was Karin Warowski, a controller at carmaker Volkswagen, who was eager to rejoin her husband after months of separation.

"Obviously everyone's pleased that business is restarting - it's already underway," she said, rushing through a near-deserted airport to catch her flight.

"I'm one of the first privileged few who can go back to Tianjin... I'm very pleased to be going back to where my husband is. We've been apart for four months."

About 500 to 1,000 business managers have been offered an accelerated re-entry procedure by the Chinese government, a German business representative told Reuters on Tuesday, with family members bringing the total to around 2,500 people.

Even as much of the rest of the world economy has shut down to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China, factories there have been ramping up production again since the outbreak abated.

China is Germany's most important trading partner by far, with around 206 billion euros (186 billion pounds) worth of goods traded in 2019.

(Reporting by Frank Simon and Andreas Buerger; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -6.43% 9.142 Delayed Quote.-40.46%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.44% 132.5 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
03:02pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : 'Business is restarting' - German executives fly back to Ch..
RE
10:30aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
06:53aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EU's Vestager denies making Lufthansa bailout more difficul..
RE
06:53a'INTENSIVE' TALKS ON LUFTHANSA WITH : Germany
RE
06:51aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EU's Vestager denies making Lufthansa bailout more difficul..
RE
05:38aGerman official sees Lufthansa bailout in reach, demands fairness
RE
05/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Turmoil continues for the airline sector
05/28DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Supervisory Board postpones decision on convocati..
AQ
05/28Budget airlines put squeeze on airports in coronavirus cost drive
RE
05/28Norwegian Air's first-quarter loss widens as airline prepares for reboot
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 775 M 23 050 M 23 050 M
Net income 2020 -3 305 M -3 667 M -3 667 M
Net Debt 2020 12 710 M 14 102 M 14 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 372 M 4 860 M 4 850 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 118 292
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,22 €
Last Close Price 9,77 €
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target -26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-40.46%5 165
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.12%16 299
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.98%13 838
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.34%11 745
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-67.22%8 388
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-28.64%8 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group