Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : EU regulators okay with conditions Lufthansa's six billion euro recapitalisation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 03:43am EDT
Lufthansa's flags flutter in front of a temporary closed First Class Terminal at Frankfurt Airport

EU state aid regulators approved on Thursday German carrier Lufthansa's 6-billion-euro (£5.4 billion) recapitalisation subject to a ban on dividends, share buybacks and some acquisitions until the state support is paid back.

The European Commission said Germany also submitted a business plan to redeem by 2026 both the loan as well as the recapitalisation instruments, and pledged to work out an exit strategy within 12 months after the aid is granted, unless the state stake is reduced below 25% of equity by then.

Germany will also have to come up with a restructuring plan for Lufthansa if it has not sold off its stake six years after granting the recapitalisation aid.($1 = 0.8903 euros)

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
03:43aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EU regulators okay with conditions Lufthansa's six billion ..
RE
03:34aEUROPE : European stocks tumble on concerns over recovery
RE
03:19aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/24DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says it strikes deal with cabin crew unions
RE
06/24HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Faz
RE
06/24BULLETIN : Lufthansa's Credit Quality Comes Under Increased Pressure Over Uncert..
AQ
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Lufthansa draws up 'Plan B' to avoid insolvency - source
RE
06/24LUFTHANSA AG : Berenberg remains a Sell rating
MD
06/23DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says it has not yet reached agreement with unions..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 902 M 20 097 M 20 097 M
Net income 2020 -4 711 M -5 289 M -5 289 M
Net Debt 2020 11 121 M 12 485 M 12 485 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,97x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 4 284 M 4 826 M 4 809 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 136 966
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,83 €
Last Close Price 8,96 €
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-45.41%4 826
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.32%18 827
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.98%14 005
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.44%12 171
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.46%10 479
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.82%10 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group