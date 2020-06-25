Deutsche Lufthansa : Extraordinary General Meeting

Deutsche Lufthansa AG has conducted extensive negotiations with representatives of the Federal Republic of Germany about a stabilization package for our Company in recent weeks. The final agreed concept provides for stabilization measures as well as a credit facility of up to 9 billion Euro. Our shareholders will decide on the necessary stabilization measures at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

In order to mitigate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the German Government passed a law which allows holding a General Meeting without physical shareholder presence. Deutsche Lufthansa AG will make use of the new legislation and the Extraordinary General Meeting on 25 June 2020 at 12:00 hrs will also be held exclusively virtually.

To protect the health of shareholders, a personal attendance will not be possible again.

The invitation documents will be sent to shareholders, who are registered in the share register, in mid-June 2020. You will also have the opportunity to make use of our Online Service for shareholders again. There you can follow the entire General Meeting online, using your shareholder ID and access code. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions concerning the agenda until 22 June 2020 (24:00 hours), also using your shareholder ID and access code.

At the day of the General Meeting you can follow the speeches by the Chairman of the Executive and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board live on this page.

If you have any questions, please contact our hotline which you can reach on +49 (0)1802 354 354* from 09:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs on working days.

Further information pertaining to the General Meeting is available in the Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the additional documents and information to be made accessible, the explanation of shareholders' rights and supplementary information on the agenda.