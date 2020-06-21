Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : German economy has passed low point of crisis, Bundesbank tells newspaper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 09:26am EDT
29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) takes place in Frankfurt

Germany's economy had passed the worst of the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak and was now expected to recover gradually, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Restrictions in Germany imposed because of the pandemic are slowly being lifted, allowing economic activity to resume.

"The low point should be behind us by now and things are looking up again. Following the sharp slump, we only see a comparatively gradual recovery," Weidmann told the paper.

In June, the ECB downgraded its forecasts for the euro zone, predicting an 8.7% economic contraction in 2020 as its baseline case and a 12.6% fall in its "severe" scenario.

Weidmann said state aid was a legitimate tool for boosting the economy to help healthy companies survive but said the nation should not become dependent on public money.

"It is important that the measures are targeted and temporary," Weidmann said, calling for a return to "sound budgetary positions."

Weidmann said the Bundesbank aimed to be more transparent with lawmakers in implementing a verdict by Germany's Constitutional Court that gave the ECB three months to explain the proportionality of bond purchases to stimulate the euro zone or risk losing the Bundesbank as a participant in the purchases.

"It goes without saying that I will maintain the confidentiality of the ECB council meetings. I would therefore be pleased if the Bundestag takes the initiative and invites me again to a dialogue," he said, referring to the German parliament.

He also said the ECB needed to be ready to shift course as the situation changed, saying that "once the normalisation of monetary policy with a view to price development becomes necessary, it must not prevented out of consideration for the government's financing costs."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
09:26aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German economy has passed low point of crisis, Bundesbank t..
RE
07:23aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany to hold crisis talks with Lufthansa investor over b..
RE
06/19EUROPE : European shares up for week, hopes remain for recovery plan
RE
06/19DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany declines to comment on possible talks with Lufthans..
RE
06/19DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt
RE
06/18HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Handelsblatt
RE
06/18DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Implementation of Lufthansa stabilization package not secur..
AQ
06/18IAG airline Level Europe files for insolvency
RE
06/18Air France urged by minister to avoid forced layoffs
RE
06/18German travel sector down 23% in first-quarter over pandemic - stats office
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 939 M 20 049 M 20 049 M
Net income 2020 -4 674 M -5 223 M -5 223 M
Net Debt 2020 10 697 M 11 955 M 11 955 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,10x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 4 863 M 5 444 M 5 435 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 136 966
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,92 €
Last Close Price 10,17 €
Spread / Highest target -1,67%
Spread / Average Target -41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-38.03%5 444
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.54%18 745
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.39%13 938
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.04%12 400
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-58.18%10 700
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-29.96%10 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group