Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Germany's Lufthansa posts first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:33am EDT
Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport

German airline Lufthansa posted a net loss of 2.1 billion euros (1.87 billion pounds) in the first quarter, writing down the value of assets as the coronavirus pandemic hits the travel sector.

The loss, which compares to a net loss of 342 million euros in the year-earlier period, was driven by write-downs of 266 million euros on its fleet, as well as write-downs on the book value of catering business LSG North America by 100 million and on budget unit Eurowings by 57 million, the carrier said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa, which had grounded almost all its aircraft at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed a loss before interest and tax of 1.2 billion euros during the first three months of the year, first reported in April.

The airline is bracing for a significant decline in 2020 earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, from the 2 billion euros reported last year, saying demand was only gradually recovering and that it was unable to be more specific amid uncertainty over the pandemic.

The group's non-executive board on Monday approved a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout that will force it to cede some of its prized landing slots to rivals.

Under the plans, the German government will take a 20% stake in the airline, which could rise to 25% plus one share in the event of a takeover attempt, as well as two seats on its supervisory board.

Lufthansa will also be obliged to transfer to rivals up to 24 take-off and landing slots at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

Analysts expect the national carrier to be removed from Germany's benchmark blue-chip index DAX of which Lufthansa has been a constituent since the gauge's inception in 1988. Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is expected decide the a relegation on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 3.75% 12021.28 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 3.41% 9.454 Delayed Quote.-42.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
01:33aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany's Lufthansa posts first-quarter net loss of 2.1 bil..
RE
06/02German stocks outpace rest of Europe as cyclicals jump
RE
06/02German companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
06/02German stocks shine in Europe as carmakers surge
RE
06/01DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
06/01LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/01DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa supervisory board rubber stamps $10 billion state..
RE
06/01DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa supervisory board rubber stamps $10 billion state..
RE
06/01DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan
AQ
06/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Target, Walmart, Sanofi
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 771 M 23 279 M 23 279 M
Net income 2020 -2 674 M -2 997 M -2 997 M
Net Debt 2020 11 083 M 12 421 M 12 421 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,82x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 4 521 M 5 057 M 5 067 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 118 292
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,12 €
Last Close Price 9,45 €
Spread / Highest target 90,4%
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-42.39%5 057
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.25%16 623
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.51%14 186
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.18%12 040
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-66.05%8 556
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.37%8 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group