Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Germany still in talks with EU over Lufthansa bailout, expects green light - Altmaier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 05:51pm EDT
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier briefs the media about the

Germany is still in talks with the European Commission over its rescue package for flagship carrier Lufthansa, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, adding that Berlin expected Brussels to give the green light for the bailout.

"We liaised with Brussels on all big rescue packages with which we avoided millions of unemployed and prevented a lot of companies from bankruptcy. They were all approved at the end... so this gives me hope that we'll also find a solution in this case," Altmaier told ARD public television.

Germany on Monday threw Lufthansa a 9 billion euro (£8 billion) lifeline, agreeing to a bailout which gives Berlin a veto in the event of a hostile bid for the airline.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Franklin Paul)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
05:51pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany still in talks with EU over Lufthansa bailout, expe..
RE
05:50pGermany stamps authority on Lufthansa with ?9 billion lifeline
RE
05:47pGermany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
RE
04:24pGermany, Lufthansa Agree on $9.8 Billion Bailout -- Update
DJ
02:38pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany, Lufthansa Agree on $9.8 Billion Bailout
DJ
12:03pGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on Optimism Over Economic Reopening
DJ
12:00pGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on Optimism Over Economic Reopening
DJ
11:30aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says Germany approves stabilization package
RE
11:30aGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : Lufthansa rescue package should yield 'small profit' for stat..
RE
11:13aLUFTHANSA HAS GOOD PROSPECTS FOR FUT : German ministries
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 845 M
EBIT 2020 -3 166 M
Net income 2020 -3 260 M
Debt 2020 12 754 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
P/E ratio 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 3 844 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,49 €
Last Close Price 8,64 €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-51.02%4 187
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.76%12 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.34%11 735
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.78%8 149
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-38.93%7 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group